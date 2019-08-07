FOOD PRESERVATION: Penn State Extension will offer a food preservation class, “Canning Tomatoes and Salsa,” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Learn the basic principles of canning tomatoes and salsa using a boiling water canner or an atmospheric steam canner. Pre-registration is required. There is a $15 registration fee. Information or to register: extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-tomatoes-and-salsa; 877-345-0691.
FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION: Families United Network, 412 S. Angle St., Mount Joy, will offer a foster parent orientation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Families United Network provides specialized foster family care for children requiring temporary out-of-home placement, and strives to ensure permanency for children through reunification, kinship placement or adoption. Information or to register: 717-492-9338.
FUNDRAISER: Rock Ford Plantation, 881 Rockford Road, will host its annual fundraising event, Lobster Legacy 2019, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the event tent in front of the Rock Ford barn. Big band, jazz and swing music will be provided by the 17-piece Moonlighters Big Band. Dinner options are available: whole lobster ($90); lobster salad ($90), steak ($90) or steak and lobster ($110). There will be a cash bar. Deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 9. Information or to make reservations: rockford.yapsody.com; 717-392-7223.
PAGEANT: The third Fun Pink Pageant, a pageant for women 40 and older, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Lancaster Mennonite Performing Arts Center, 2176 Lincoln Highway East. This is a breast cancer awareness event, with the audience picking winners. Cost is $20 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Information: bit.ly/funpinkpageant; Darlene Byrd, 717-393-7740; Ruth Burnette, 717-805-2464; funpinkpageant@gmail.com.
BLOCK PARTY: School District of Lancaster will host its third annual Back to School Block Party from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Lafayette Elementary School, 1000 Fremont St. The event will include food trucks, vendors, raffles and prizes, dunk tank, face painting and moon bounce.
CARNIVAL: Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, will host a carnival Saturday, Aug. 10. Admission is $6; children 12 and under are free. The kitchen will open at 4 p.m. and bingo inside the fire hall will begin at 6 p.m. All shows start at 6:30 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by Off Our Rockers.
SHOW/SALE: The 55th Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show/Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Show hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Approximately 100 collectors and dealers will display and sell antique hunting and fishing licenses, shell boxes, old lures, plugs, reels, decoys, fishing rods, books, games and posters. Admission is $5; children are free when accompanied by a parent. An early bird admission at 8 a.m. costs $10. Breakfast and lunch items will be available for purchase. Information: Ron Funk, 717-687-8101.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society invites the public to participate in or attend its fourth annual Show & Tell at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the municipal building, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Admission is free. Those wishing to participate are not required to reserve space ahead of time; simply show up with the item or items and be prepared to talk about them. Information: Carl Kanaskie, 717-872-7535.
