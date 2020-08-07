GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT: Hospice & Community Care and the Pathways Center for Grief & Loss will offer virtual grief and loss drop-in programs for adults. Meetings are free and open to the public via Zoom. Meetings include a presentation and an informal time to talk with others. “Coping with the Loss of a Spouse or Companion” will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, and from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 18 and 25. Information or to register for Zoom credentials: the Pathways Center, 717-391-2413.

SUPPORT GROUP: Compassionate Friends, a support group for those who have experienced the death of a child at any age, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Faith Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike. Masks are required. information: Kelley Evans, 717-806-5544.

FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: The No Longer Alone Family Support Group will meet, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Dr. John Shand, psychiatrist at WellSpan Hospital. His presentation on “Psychiatric Care and Genetic Testing for Medication” will be followed by a time of sharing. Information or to register: 717-381-3500 or jalbright@landis.org, by noon Friday, Aug. 21.

