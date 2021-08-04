DIAPER GIVEAWAY: A Women’s Concern Pregnancy & Parenting Resource Center, 1102 Millersville Pike, will host a drive-thru diaper giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, or while supplies last. Information: pregnancylancaster.com; 717-394-1561 (option 2).

ART EXHIBITION: Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will host a Main Gallery exhibition of Art Heals, featuring the works of Jennifer Quigley. The exhibit opens Friday, Aug. 6, and will run through Aug. 27. The college is at 204 N. Prince St. Information: pcad.edu.

MEETING: The James H. Unruh Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the First Cavalry Division Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Lititz VFW, 14 N. Spruce St., Lititz (lower level of building; entrance adjacent to parking lot, north side of building). The main topic will be the celebration of the upcoming 100th anniversary. Membership is open to anyone who ever served with the First Cavalry Division Association or is a Gold Star family member. Information: cenpenn1cda@gmail.com; 717-389-1000.

PINOCHLE CARD PARTIES: The Loyal Christian Benefit Association will host pinochle card parties Thursdays, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, at the Ephrata Recreation Center, 130 N. Academy Drive, Ephrata. Doors open at noon and cards are from 1-4 p.m. Open to the public. Homemade food will be available for purchase. Cost is $5. There will be a raffle, and door prizes for high and low scores. Information: 717-989-4555; 484-888-3772.

PICNIC: Friends of Mount Bethel will host its third annual Fete en Noir, Friday, Aug. 13 at Mount Bethel Cemetery, 700 Locust St., Columbia. Entrance to the grounds begins at 5:30 p.m. and the bring-your-own picnic event will run from 6-9 p.m., with live musical entertainment. Attendees are asked to dress in black. Admission is $15. Information or to reserve seating for your group: Jane Moore, 717-575-9760; Claire Storm, astorm495@comcast.net.

CLASS REUNION PICNIC: J.P. McCaskey Class of 1960 will host a picnic from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Neffsville Park, 209 Petersburg Road. Alumni are asked to bring a covered dish to share, your own place settings and drinks. Information: Jill Gilbert Harsh, 717-393-2203.

RETRIEVER MEET & GREET: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host its monthly Meet & Greet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14. Attendees will be able to meet dogs available for adoption. Food also will be available for purchase. There is no admission charge. Information: Inza, 717-484-4799.

5K RUN/WALK FUNDRAISER: The Biever Family Police Scholarship Fund will host a fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon. Registration begins at 7 a.m., the 5K run starts at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. After the race, there will be yard games and food. Friendly dogs are welcome and children under 10 are free. Pre-registration for walkers and runners is now open and costs $15 per walker and $30 per runner prior to Aug. 14. Cost is $20 per walker and $35 per runner on the day of the event. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund. Information or to register: bfpsf.org/events.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Historic Ephrata Cloister will host an Ice Cream Social Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 15. This is a fundraiser event, featuring ice cream and brownie sundaes, scooped by celebrity dippers. Cost is $10 for the general public, $5 for Ephrata Cloister members. Proceeds benefit educational programming at the Cloister. Information: 717-733-6600.

MINI POSTCARD SHOW: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will host a Mini Postcard Show from 2-8 P.M Monday, Aug. 16, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Admission is free. Information: 717-413-6882.

CAR AND MOTORCYCLE CRUISE: The 2021 Annual Car and Motorcycle Cruise will be held from 6 p.m. until dark Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz.It is free and open to the public. The event will feature over 200 show vehicles, food trucks and live musical entertainment. Cost to show a vehicle is $20 in advance online and $25 at the door. Goodie bags and dash plaques will be provided to the first 100 registered vehicles. Rain date is Thursday, Aug. 19.

WOMAN’S CLUB MEETING: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Freedom Memorial Park, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. The meeting is open to area women. Hot dogs, side dishes, desserts and drinks will be available. Information: 717-872-4834; 717-284-4588.

