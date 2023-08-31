LABOR DAY AUCTION: Hospice & Community Care’s Labor Day Auction will be held at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 4, beginning at the Solanco fairgrounds, 101 Park Ave., Quarryville. Open to the public. The two-day event features a wide variety of new and used items up for bid, a furniture auction, used vehicles, sheds, an array of gift certificates and gift baskets, and six specialty auctions. For more information, visit LaborDayAuction.org; call 717-295-3900.

