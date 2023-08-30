CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S LUNCHEON: The Lancaster Christian Women’s Club will host a “Life is Like Spinning a Yarn,” luncheon at noon Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz. Special feature will be Wendy Ellis; guest speaker is Jean Bisnett, “The Best is Yet to Come.” Cost is $32. Advanced registration required. Payment must be received Friday before the event. All dietary restrictions must be noted at the time of reservations or cannot be honored. Mail checks payable to “Stonecroft” to: Pat Boatner 206 Cool Creek Way, Lancaster, Pa. 17602. For more information, call 717-799-0088.

