GOLF TOURNAMENT: Friendship Community’s 22nd annual Irvin C. Enck Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism Thursday, Sept. 8, at Foxchase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens. Event will begin at 8 a.m. with a shot-gun, scramble-style start and lunch being served at 1 p.m. (approximately). Fee is $100 for an individual golfer and $400 for a foursome; fees include greens fee, golf cart use, continental breakfast, unlimited snacks and drinks on the course and a catered lunch. The fourth annual Golf Ball Drop will also be held. Tickets for numbered golf balls will be sold as $10 per individual golf ball or a bundle of six golf balls for $50. Cash prize is $300. For more information, golfer registration, tournament sponsorship or golf ball drop ticket transactions, visit friendshipcommunity.net/golf or contact Calista White, 717-656-2466, ext. 1155, or cwhite@friendshipcommunity.net.

