BRITISH CAR SHOW: The 33rd Annual “A Taste of British”/European Car Show and Polo Match will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Forney Polo Field, 70 Church St., Rothsville. Field opens at 10 a.m., show starts at 11 a.m. Open to the public. Spectators admission $5. Preregister to show car $25; day of show reg is $30. Approximately 220 vehicles, food and drinks available. Held rain or shine.

