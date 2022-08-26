PICNIC & PETS EVENT: St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 222 N. Broad St., Lititz, will host a “Picnic, Pets and and Prayers” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Open to the public and pets. Pets must be on a leash and well-controlled (or in a carrier), you may also bring a photo if animal is not sociable. After the blessing, all are welcome to hot dogs and sodas in the evening shade of the grove. Bring a lawn chair. Treats will be available for the cats and dogs. In event of rain, event will be canceled. For more information, call St. Luke’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 717-626-7100.

CAR SHOW: The Lancaster County MG Club will sponsor the 35th annual “A Taste of Britain” British Car Show and Polo Match to be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Forney Polo Field, 70 Church St., Rothsville. Rain or shine. Open to the public. Car show begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $30 to show car; $5 admission for spectators. British cars to can register day of show. Food and drinks available. Proceeds from event will be donated.

WWII ORAL HISTORY MEETING: The World War II Oral History Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2435, 401 Manor St., Columbia. Guest speaker will be Charles Brooking, a PT boat gunner in the Pacific. All WWII veterans and family, and anyone with an interest in WWII history are invited to attend. For more information, call 717-319-3430.

