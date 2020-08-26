GOLF TOURNAMENT: Friendship Community’s Annual Irvin C. Enck Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, at Fox Chase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens. There will be a shotgun-style start at 8 a.m., with lunch served at 1 p.m. Fee is $95 for an individual golfer, $380 for a foursome. The fees include greens fee, golf cart use, continental breakfast, unlimited snacks and drinks on the course and a catered lunch. The second annual Golf Ball Drop also will take place. Tickets for numbered balls will be sold at $10 per individual ball and $50 for a bundle of six balls. Information, registration and Golf Ball Drop tickets: friendshipcommunity.net/golf; Becky Link, 717-656-2466, ext. 1155; blink@friendshipcommunity.net.

GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT: Hospice & Community Care and Loss will offer Grief & Loss virtual drop-in programs for adults. Meetings are free and open to the public via Zoom. Meetings include presentation and an informal time to talk with others. “Coping with the Loss of a Parent or Sibling will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Information or to register for Zoom credentials: 717-391-2413.

FOSTER/ADOPTIVE ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. The free session will be virtual. It will provide an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for resource families. Information or to register: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

COMMUNITY MOVIE NIGHT: The third annual Community Movie Night will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in the lot at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, with the showing of “The Overcomer.” It is free. Lawn chairs, blankets or any other comfortable seating arrangements are welcome. Handicapped or seniors may sit in their vehicles. Free refreshments will include hot dogs, soft pretzels, ice cream and beverages.

