MILITARY ORAL HISTORY: The Military Oral History Club of Lancaster County will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at The VFW Post 2435, 401 Manor St., Columbia. Anyone who is a World War II veteran, has a family member, or friend who would like to share their World War II experiences are welcome. Guest speaker is Jack Myers; he will be sharing his experiences fighting in France, Germany and Holland; joining Lt. Gen. George Patton Jr.’s forces at the Battle of the Bulge; and liberating Dachau concentration camp. For more information, call 717-319-3430.

