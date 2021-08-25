OUTDOOR FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: The Manheim Township Recreation Department will host its second annual Outdoor Family Movie Night at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, 2800 Weaver Road. Guests may enter starting at 7:30 p.m.to see “Descendants.” It is free and open to the public. Registration is required at bit.ly/MovieNight-08-27. Guests will receive a free bag of popcorn and a glow stick, and are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, snacks and a flashlight. Candy and soda will be available for purchase, cash only.

SKATE JAM: Skatewagon will present Skate Jam, a fundraiser event, at noon Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Southern End Community Association recreation center, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville. The event will feature 50/50 raffles, live performances and contests. Cost: skate, $10; food, $10; skate & food, $15. Proceeds benefit the upgrading and renovations of the skatepark. Information: sk8wagon@gmail.com.

BENEFIT AUCTION: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host its ninth annual benefit auction from 9 a.m to noon Saturday, Aug. 28. Admission and bidder numbers are free. Information: mslibrary.org.

CLASS REUNION: The Solanco Class of 1961 will host its 60th reunion from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Quarryville’s Huffnagle Park, 20 Oak Lane, Quarryville. A catered meal will be served at noon. RSVP is required. Information or to RSVP: budkathy@comcast.net; 717-786-4873.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.