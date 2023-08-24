COOK-OUT: The Seventh Ward Reunion Committee, The African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster and the Spanish American Civil Association will host a cookout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Lancaster County Central Park, Kiwanis Pavilion No. 22, 1101 Kiwanis Drive. Open to the public. Bring your own family meal, chairs and blankets. Charcoal and grills will be provided. Reserve inside seating available (maximum 150 people). For more information or to reserve seating, contact Janet Simms, 717-205-8671.

REC FEST: Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital, in partnership with Select Medical, will host Penn State Health RecFest 2023 from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex at 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim. Free and open to the public. Participants, family, friends and caretakers are all welcome to join in activities including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair dance, adaptive cycling and tennis, and educational life skill programs such as driving and employment. Registration required (you can register at the door). For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/RecFest2023.

