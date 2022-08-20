HORSE TRAIL RIDING: GEARS is offering one-hour guided Trail Riding sessions, as participants will be able to ride horses through the 275 acres of woods and farmland. Sessions are held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Participants must be at least 8 years and older, and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Horses are well mannered and trained to work with riders that have little or no experience. Cost is $50 per person; $60 nonmembers. For more information or to register, call 717-367-0355; visit getintoGEARS.org.

