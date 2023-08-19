HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley will host a program, “Code Girls of WWII,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata. Free and open to the public. Speaker Hallie Vaughan will share how an elite group of women were selected to work on the meticulous job of codebreaking both German and Japanese military codes. Parking lot and entrance in the rear alley. For more information, visit cocalicovalleyhs.org; call 717-733-1616.

