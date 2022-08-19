POSTCARD EXPO: The 28th annual Lancaster Postcard Expo will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Admission is $2.50. Quality postcard dealers from six states will offer all types of postcards for sale. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, call 717-413-6882; 717-873-0746.

MILITARY ANNUAL PICNIC: The Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of American will host their annual picnic Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Waltz Vineyards in Manheim. A social hour begins at 11 a.m. with meal being provided by Hess Barbecue at noon. All current and past military officers are invited, and reservations are required by Aug. 22. For more information or to reserve, contact Jim Cunningham, 717-581-5299; email jetpilot37@comcast.net.

