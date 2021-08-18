CLASS REUNION: The Penn Manor Class of 1976 will hold its 45th reunion from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Tennis and Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Ave. Tickets must be purchased prior to Aug. 20. The event features a dinner buffet and a cash bar will be available. Tickets cost $40 per person. Information or to purchase tickets: pmreunion76.com; pmreunion76@gmail.com.

YARD SALE: Lancashire Hall, 2829 Lititz Pike, will host a giant yard sale from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21. Cost of a 10-by-10-foot space to sell used items is $20. Cost for a vendor renting a 10-by-10 space is $30. All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Information or to reserve a space: Eric Stark, 717-431-2608; estark@mcwil.net.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Solanco Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. There is no charge. Seating is limited. The presentation will be “The First Woman to be Named Dean of a Medical College - Dr. Ann Preston,” presented by Roberta McManus.

FUN IN THE SUN: Team Jennifer Cahill Charities will host a “Fun in the Sun Day” Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Reinholds Fairgrounds, 138 W. Main St., Reinholds. The event will feature a motorcycle run and craft and product/small business show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The motorcycle run registration begins at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Cost for the run is $15, $5 per passenger. Activities for children will include water slides, bounce house, obstacle courses, dunk tank and carnival games. Live musical entertainment will be provided by Rambo Hill Revival, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Buckskin Whiskey from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food will be available for purchase (food trucks, chicken barbecue and a hot dog stand). Information or to view the motorcycle run course: tjcc.site. To volunteer for the event or make monetary donation, visit the office, 148 S. Seventh St., Akron, or call 717-371-3035.

PLAQUE TOURS: The Columbia Economic Development Corp. will host the Columbia Living History Plaque Tour from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Participants will visit 15 locations and learn from historical characters at each location. Locations include Columbia Bank & Bridge Co., Columbia Market House and Schroeder & Hinkle’s Pharmacy. Cost is $15 per person. Receive a $5 voucher to the Columbia Kettle Works after completion of the tour. Tour duration is 1.5 hours. Information or to make reservations: Chris, 717-572-7149.

BALLROOM DANCING: York USA Dance Chapter 3008 will host its “Welcome Back” dance Sunday, Aug. 22, at Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St., Emigsville. A rumba lesson will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the dance party 3-6 p.m. A line dance will be taught during the intermission. Admission is $10 per person. Hand sanitizer and individual water bottles will be provided. Information: usadance.org/members/group.asp?id=88050 or 717-885-6370.

BRUNCH LUNCH: The Lancaster Newcomers & Neighbors will meet for their September brunch at Lombardo’s Italian Restaurant. Reservations are required by Aug. 23. Information, including date and time: lancasternewcomers.com; Dottie Yuska, 717-464-4356.

MILITARY OFFICERS PICNIC: The Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America will host its annual picnic Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Waltz Vineyards, 1599 Old Line Road, Manheim. A social hour begins at 11 a.m. and the meal, provided by Hess Barbecue, will be served at noon. All current and past military officers are invited, and reservations are required by Aug. 23. Information or to make reservations: Jim Cunningham, 717-581-5299; jetpilot37@comcast.net; moaalancasterchapt.org.

SAFE BOATING COURSE: The Pennsylvania Safe Boating Course will be offered by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Coast Guard Auxiliary base, 1960 Long Level Road. Upon successful completion of the eight-hour course and passing a test with at least an 80% score, participants will be eligible to receive the Pennsylvania Boating Safety Education Certificate that is required to operate a personal watercraft on Pennsylvania waters or to operate any vessel with an engine of 25 or greater horsepower. Registration is required by Aug. 26. Cost is $10, payable at the beginning of the course. The course will use a working lunch and registrants should bring a packed lunch. Information or to make reservations: aharris@ycp.edu (include name, address, age and a statement of boating experience).

BACKPACK GIVEAWAY: A backpack giveaway will be held 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 325 S. Ann St. One hundred backpacks will be given away, and there will be free haircuts and school supplies. The event will also feature entertainment and games for children. Information: Negra, 717-581-2466.

BENEFIT AUCTION: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host its 19th annual benefit auction Saturday, Aug. 28, with a rain date of Sept. 4. It will be held outdoors on the library grounds. There is no cost to attend and bidder numbers are free. The event will feature food to purchase and free activities for families. Item preview begins at 9 a.m.; auction begins at 10:30 a.m.

