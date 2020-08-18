GRIEFSHARE MEETINGS: Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., will offer GriefShare sessions at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 24 to Nov. 23. Each session will include a video discussion, personal study and reflection. Group size is limited; registration is required. Cost is $20 made payable to HUMC with “GriefShare” written on memo line. Information or to register: hempfieldumc.org/grief.

FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION: Penn State Extension will offer the ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, at the Farm and Home Center, Room 149, 1383 Arcadia Road. The exam will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11. In-person training will teach participants how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper sanitizing of the foodservice facility. Those who complete the multiple-choice test with at least 75% or higher score will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate good for five years. Mask should be worn during class. Cost is $185. Information or to register: Stacy Reed, 717-394-6851; email sls374@psu.edu; visit extension.psu/servsafe; call 1-877-345-0691.

