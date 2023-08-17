HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Manheim Township Historical Society will host a presentation “Overlook Stream Buffer,” by Lamonte Garber at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. A tour will be hosted afterward. Event will also be livestreamed at https://us02web.zoom.us/i/82944937566/. For more information, contact mthistoricalsociety@gmail.com; 717-569-6638.

POSTCARD EXPO: The 29th annual Lancaster Postcard Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Open to the public. Admission is $2.50. Quality dealers will be offering all types of postcards, books and other ephemera for sale. Food will be available. For more information, contact Gordon Smith, 717-873-0746; gss1smith@msn.com.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Solanco Historical Society will host Jack Brubaker, “An Update on the Conestoga Indians,” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. Free and open to the public.

CONTRA DANCE: Lancaster Contra Dance will be held their “Ladies in the Parlor Band,” with caller Sue Gola, Saturday, Aug. 19 in the outdoor pavilion No. 11, 733 Williamson Road. Open to the public. New dancer workshop at 6:15 p.m., dance from 7-10 p.m. Admission $12-20 (sliding scale); cash only. Children 13 and younger free.

BREAKFAST BOWL: Florin Breakfast Bowl will host a breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy. Open to the public. Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage and tastings from the garden. There will be a produce basket drawing. A tour will be held at 10 a.m. of the Friends of Donegal community garden, fresh produce for sale and other surprises.

MILITARY PICNIC: The Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America annual picnic will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Waltz Vineyards, 1599 Old Line Road, Manheim. A social hour will begin at 11 a.m., and the meal from Hess Barbecue will begin serving at noon. All current and past military officers are invited; reservations are required by Aug. 21. For more information or to reserve, contact Bill Zeird, 717-626-0232; rgerzsr@gmail.com.

