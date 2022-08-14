WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Millersville Borough’s Freedom Park in Pavilion B (the middle pavilion), 100 Municipal Drive. The meeting is open to all area women. Meet with other members, enjoy hot dogs, lemonade and other food, and learn about scholarships and organizations the club funds, as well as activities and programs it offers to members. There is no obligation to join. For more information, call 717-917-6677 or 717-872-4834.

KOREAN WAR VETS: The regular meeting of the Gen. John H. Michaelis Chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet at noon Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. A light luncheon will be served. Guest speaker is Stephan J. Shaw. A special effort is being made to recruit those service men and women who served in Korea at anytime following the armistice in July 1953, known as the Korean Defenders. For more information, contact Bill Kelley at 717-560-9424.

CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE: Hershey Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at VVA (Vietnam Veterans of America) Chapter 542, 8000 Derry St., Harrisburg. Meeting will also be streamed on Zoom and Facebook Live. Mike Jesberger presents “West Point Classmates of the American Civil War.” The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information contact, Thomas Lehman at tomjeanlehman@gmail.com or visit hersheycwrt.org

