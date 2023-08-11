FOOD SAFETY COURSE: The ServSafe Food Safety Manager course, conducted by Penn State Extension will be held at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Room 149, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. The exam will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 25. Cost is $165 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials. To attend the in-person ServSafe course and exam, participants should register by Aug. 11. The TAP Online Food Safety Manager Certification course will also be offered. Course fee is $145. The online portion can be taken anytime, but the exam is in person and proctored at a scheduled location. For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/foodsafety2023.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and lock at 9:15 a.m. Open to the public; free, but donations are appreciated. Guest speaker is Jim Polczynski, researcher and author of the Coleman family and their iron dynasty. For more information, contact Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837 before noon; or email pge8507@aol.com.

DOG ADOPTIONS: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will meet 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12, from at its Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Open to the public. Meet available dogs for adoptions. Staff will be on hand to answer questions, and food will be available for purchase. For more information, contact info@dvgrr.org; call 717-484-4799; visit dvgrr.org/adopt/monthlyopenhouse/.

MILLERSVILLE WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in Pavilion B at Millersville Borough’s Freedom Park, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Open to all area women. Meet with the members, enjoy hot dogs, lemonade, and other food, and learn about the scholarships and organizations the club funds, as well as activities and programs it offers to its members. There is no obligation to join. For more information, call either 407-416-3231 or 717-917-6677.

YOGA & BRUNCH RETREAT: The Hollinger House and Yoga Untied of Brighton will host their Inaugural Yoga and Brunch Retreat Sunday, Aug. 20. Two sessions offered: morning begins at 9-11:30 a.m., followed by brunch; afternoon begins with brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Yin Yoga, guided meditation and healing sound emersion. All skill levels welcome. Cost is $89. Register by Aug. 15. Complimentary goodie bags for the first 50 participants. For more information or to register, visit yogaunitedatbrighton.com; call 646-221-4232.

