VINTAGE REVIVAL MARKET: “A Vintage Heatwave” will be at the Shops at Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 1709, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with a early bird fee of $3; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, no entry fee. The revival market event will feature over 65 local small business featuring vintage finds, live musical entertainment, food trucks and more.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will host a presentation about home front blackouts during WWII when they meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Open to the public. Speaker will be WWII front historian Christine Lurk. A Q&A session will close the meeting. Free admission, but donations are appreciated. For more information, contact Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837 before 5 p.m.; email pge8507@aol.com.

ART FESTIVAL & MARKER’S MARKET: Wyndridge Farm, 885 S. Pleasant Ave., Dallastown, will host their first Art Festival from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Free and open to the public. Event to feature local and regional artists, kids’ workshops, live music, craft beers, hard cider, Wyndridge barbecue tent, desserts, food trucks and more.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.