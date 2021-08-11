PRESENTATION: The Historic Ephrata Cloister will host the Ephrata Virtual Academy presentation “Documents of Brotherly Love: Dutch Mennonite Aid to Swiss Anabaptists 1650-1784,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 via Zoom. It is free, but advance registration is required. Information or to register: EphrataCloister.org, follow the link under the “Calendar of Events” homepage.

PRODUCE AUCTION: Penn State Extension will host a “Produce Auction Tour and Information Session for Buyers,” from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Leola Produce Auction, 135 Brethren Church Road, Leola. The session is free. Learn the nuts and bolts of buying at an auction, take a tour and view a live demonstration by an auctioneer. Participants are welcome to stay and participate in the auction. Information or to register: extension.psu.edu/produce-auction-tour-and-information-session-for-buyers; 877-345-0691.

FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST: The U.S. Navy Club will host a fundraiser breakfast at Knight and Day Diner, 3140 Lititz Pike, Lititz, from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The club will have its parade boat in the parking lot. Guests are encouraged to speak with the veterans, ask questions and/or share experiences. The Navy Club will receive 10% of all proceeds Information: Bill Terry, 717-435-6095; navyclubusaship166@gmail.com.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Masks are requested for non-vaccinated people. There will be a PowerPoint presentation, “The Social Challenge of Global Warming,” presented by Jean Geary Boal, Millersville University professor of biology emerita. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. Information: Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837 before 5 p.m.; pge@8507@aol.com.

FAMILY INFORMATION SESSIONS: COBYS Family Services will offer a Resource Family Information Session virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. This information session is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. Information or to reserve a space:717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

