HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Historical Society will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8, in the municipal center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and lock at 9:15 a.m. Open to the public. A presentation on “The School of Early Lancaster Long Gun Makers,” presented by Lancaster native and resident John Long. A Q&A session will end the presentation. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more details, call 717-872-8837 before noon or email pge8507@aol.com.

FOOD BANK & BREAKFAST: Peter’s Porch will host a free community breakfast and food bank from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Lititz Mennonite Church, 165 Front St., Suite 11, Lititz. The free breakfast is open to all and features homemade pancakes, eggs and baked oatmeal. The food bank has several designated areas for groceries. Volunteers are available to assist those who have a need. There’s also a children’s clothing closet. For more information, contact the church at 717-626-8237.

COMMUNITY DAY: Voyage Mount Joy, along with the Mount Joy Borough Police Department, will host Community Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Little Chiques Park, 229 Park Ave., Mount Joy. Open to the public. Police cruisers and a firetruck will be on-site; learn how to play disc golf and plenty of activities for kids, featuring a scavenger hunt and photo contest, as well as a few special activities. Food available from Centerville Diner 2. For more information, visit voyagemountjoy.com/events.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.