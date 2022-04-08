GARAGE SALE: The Millersville Woman’s Club will host a spring garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Millersville Community Church, 163 West Frederick St., Millersville. Doors open at 7 a.m. for set up. Cost is $15 for those who have a table; $20 if you need to rent a table. Proceeds benefit Penn Manor Scholarship Fund. For more information or to reserve a table, call 717-397-7965.

RUN EVENT: South Asian Association of Lancaster will host its annual Festival of Colors Holi/Color Run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Neffsville Park, 209 E. Petersburg Road. Tickets required for everyone 5 and older. $10 for association members; $15 nonmembers; and $15 at the door. Event includes Indian food, snacks/cookies. There will also be traditional rituals (puja), colors, kite flying, water balloons, and games. Limited tickets available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit saal.us.

CONCERT: The Gap Male Chorus will host a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland. Open to the public.

MEETING: The James H. Unruh, Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the First Calvary Division Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Lititz Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1463, 14 N. Spruce St., Lititz. Meeting will be held on the lower level and entrance is adjacent to the parking lot on the north side of the building. Membership is open to anyone who ever served with the 1st Calvary Division or was attached to the division; a member of the First Calvary Division Association; or Gold Star family member. For more information, email cenpenn1cda@gmail.com; call 717-389-1000, leave a message.

