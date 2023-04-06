EASTER DINNER: The Catholic Worker House of Lancaster will host an East Dinner in the cafeteria from 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at St. Mary’s Church, 119 S. Prince St. Open to the public.

SPRING BAZAAR VENDOR: St. Luke’s United Church of Christ will host a Spring Bazaar in May. Organizers are seeking yard sale vendors, as well as vendors of antiques, crafts, collectibles or flea market items. No food vendors, as St. Luke’s sells their own breakfast and lunch food. Reservations should be in by April 22. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and/or tents. For more information or to receive a reservation form, call the church office at 717-626-7100; or call or text Jane Markert, 717-926-0049.

