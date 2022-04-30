NATURE & FAMILY EVENT: Penn State Extension will offer a “Get Outside and Connect with Nature and Your Families,” event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Participants must register by May 4. Activities will inspire parents and children of all ages to have fun while playing together. Face masks will be optional in all indoor spaces, except where required by law. For more information or to register for the “Get Outside” events visit https://extension.psu.edu/get-outside-with-extension or call 877-345-0691.

YARD SALE: The Friends of the Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host their annual community yard sale behind the library from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Those interested in renting a 15-by-10-foot space to sell items may call the library and leave a message for Marilyn. The following breakfast and lunch food trucks will be on-site for purchases: 7-10:30 a.m. The Chubby Unicorn and Caffeination Station, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The BBQ Trough LLC. For more information or to rent table space, call the library, 717-653-1510; visit mslibrary.org.

