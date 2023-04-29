MUSIC JAM: U Street Media will present Ultraviolet Jam, Saturday, April 29 at Zoetropolis, 112 N. Water St. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Open to the public. Musical performances by Laddie Moran, Emaylia, Irene Florio, Suge, Tony Brownheart, Zaeaire, Cabbage Hill and Dee Burna. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit zoetropolis.com.

