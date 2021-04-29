BENEFIT AUCTION: The Nicholas Stoltzfus Homestead, 1700 Tulpehocken Road, Wyomissing, will host its annual benefit auction Saturday, May 1. The auction starts at 9 a.m. with quilts being auctioned at 11 a.m. Items for sale include old books, Amish-made furniture and garden goods. Attendees are encouraged to bring something to donate. There will be homemade Amish food available throughout the day, on a donation basis. Information: nicholasstoltzfus.com; 484-878-2916; or nicholasstoltzfushomestead@gmail.com.

ADOPTION ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a virtual Resource Family Orientation at 11 a.m. Monday, May 10. This orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process for COBYS resource families. The orientation is free and places no obligation on those attending. Information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

BIRDING WEBINAR: The Lancaster County Bird Club will offer a free live webinar, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 13. The webinar, “Birding Hawaii,” will feature a large variety of birds specific to the island. This program will be recorded and available to all registrants, including those unable to attend the live presentation. Registration is required in advance via the following link: bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/Birding-Hawaii-with-Mandy-Talpas.

PANDEMIC SAFETY TRAINING: Millersville University will offer a free Pandemic Safety Training program Friday, May 14, for employees and managers. A virtual workshop will be held to address safety procedures related to prevention of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases. The employees’ program will run 9-11 a.m. and the managers’ program 12:30-4:30 p.m. Information: millersville.edu/ceged/files/osha-promo.pdf.

