VIRTUAL SPRING FLING: Hospice & Community Care will host its annual Spring Fling fundraising auction through Tuesday, May 12. Items up for bid include a one-week stay in the Dominican Republic; an amethyst and diamond halo pendant; a private dinner for eight with “Chopped” champion chef Nicole Marchetti; luxury suite tickets to a Philadelphia Phillies game; wine baskets; and much more. Proceeds will go toward grief support for children, teens and families offered through the Pathways Center for Grief & Loss, a program of Hospice & Community Care. Information or to participate: go.rallyup.com/hcc.

BIPOLAR SUPPORT GROUP: Mental Health America of Lancaster County’s Bipolar Educational Support Group, a peer-led group for adults and families, will meet virtually from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 4. Information or to participate: bit.ly/MHASupportGroups or 717-397-7461.

BLOOD DRIVE: Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center will host a two-day blood drive at the Marine Corps League Detachment No. 294, 2340 Ironville Pike, Columbia, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5; and from, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7. To ensure a limited number of people in the donation area, donors must sign-up online. If appointments are full, call 717-544-0170 to make an appointment at the LG Health Donor Center. Information, including safety precautions and donor preparations or to make an appointment: bit.ly/LGBloodDrive.

WOMEN’S DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: Mental Health America of Lancaster County’s DAWN (Depression Awareness and Women’s Needs) Support Group, a peer-led group for women, will meet virtually from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. Information or to participate: bit.ly/MHASupportGroups or 717-397-7461.

ANXIETY, PANIC, OCD SUPPORT: Mental Health America of Lancaster County’s Anxiety, Panic and OCD Support Group, a peer-led group for adults and families, will meet virtually from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Information or to participate: bit.ly/MHASupportGroups or 717-397-7461.

