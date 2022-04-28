DINNER PARTY: The Susquehanna Valley Community Connection invites the public to their “Take Me Out to the Ballgame!” dinner party, Friday, April 29 at the Willows, 1500 Historic Drive, Strasburg. Event begins at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be David Ennis. Cost is $30 per person. Include guest names when mailing reservation, payable to: SVCC: Eleanor Doutrich, 590 Friendship Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. For more information, call 717-208-7136.

FREE BABY ESSENTIAL YARD SALE: Align Life Ministries will host a free baby care essentials “yard sale” Saturday, April 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the One City Church, 135 E. Walnut St. Open to the public. Items given: disposable diapers (sizes 1-3), one bag of clothes per child (girls and boys, infant to toddler sizes), and some maternity clothes. All clothing items are gently used, clean, and in very good condition. For more information, visit alignpregnancyservices; call 717-279-1525.

