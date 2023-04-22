DINNER: Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, will host a chicken pot pie dinner, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until sold out) Saturday, April 22. Dinner will be takeout only, and available by the quart. Cost is $8. For more information, visit barevilleladiesaux.com.

