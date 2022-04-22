SHREDDING EVENT: The Southern Lancaster Chamber of Commerce will meet from 1-4 p.m. Friday, April 22, at GR Mitchell, 14 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street. Minimum $5 donation per container. All proceeds from this event will fund scholarships from Solanco, Lampeter-Strasburg and Penn Manor graduating seniors. For more information, contact Holly, 717-475-4129; visit southernlancasterchamber.org.

DINNER: The Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, will host a dine-in, all-you-can-eat chicken pot pie dinner from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Dinner includes chicken pot pie, potatoes, red beet eggs, corn glazed carrots, a dinner roll, beverage and dessert. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children 6-12 years; free for ages 5 and under. Takeout pot pie by the quart is $7, and is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit barevilleladiesaux.com.

AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORICAL SOCIETY TEA: The African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania will host their second Tea Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St. The program is by the Rev. Dr. Louis A. Butcher Jr., with a visit from Lydia Hamilton Smith. Free and open to the public. Public is encouraged to bring a tea cup. The most original tea cup will win a prize. Free parking behind Parish House. For more information, visit aahs.information@gmail.com.

EARTH DAY: Earth E-Town will host their second Earth Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, on the Elizabethtown Fair Grounds, rain or shine. Open to the public. The event features live music, food trucks, a reptile show, recycled kids’ craft, environmental information booths, an Earth-centered Pop Up Show and a communitywide cleanup effect. To participate in the clean-up, visit forms.gle/nZU3NvLxgEpm3zqe7 . For more information or to volunteer, email earth2etown@gmail.com.

DOLL, TOY, TEDDY BEAR SHOW & SALE: The 69th semiannual Doll, Toy & Teddy Bear Show and Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. More than 35 vendors with more than 120 tables will feature dolls, toys, teddy bears, Beanie Babies, Barbies and “Star Wars” figurines. Free when accompanied by a parent/guardian. For more information, contact Ron Funk, 3045 West Meadowview Drive, Gordonville, PA 17529; call 717-371-0395.

BALLROOM DANCE: The York USA Dance Chapter 3008 will host a ballroom dance from 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St., Emigsville. Dance will feature a beginner-intermediate foxtrot lesson by Greg Sipe from 2-3 p.m. Opening dancing from 3-5:30 p.m. to music provided by Dance Avanti. A special free pre-dance beginning Viennese waltz class for those already familiar with basic waltz will be taught by Clement Ho from 12:15-1 p.m. Participants in the free class are asked to stay to help set up for the afternoon’s dance. Cost is $10 for members; $14 for guests. For more information, contact yorkchapter3008@gmail.com; call 717-885-6370.

