BACKYARD WILDLIFE PRESENTATION: Members of the Sierra Club-Lancaster Group invite the public to a free Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, that will focus on the importance of making backyards enivronmentally friendly to wildlife. The speaker will be Linda Ferich, a Pennsylvania Master Naturalist and certified Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professional. Information or to register: lancastersierraclub.org and click on the calendar link.

