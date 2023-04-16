POST CARD MEETING: The Lancaster County Postcard Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The program for the evening will be “Early Susquehanna River Views from Columbia to York Haven,” including Accomac and Wildcat Falls Resort Hotels. The postcard competition will be “Waterfalls.” The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 717-413-6882 or visit Lancaster County Postcard Club on Facebook.

