VIRTUAL STORYTIME: YWCA Lancaster will host a Virtual Storytime Series at noon Thursdays via Facebook. Danielle Perez will read stories live and share activities families can do together. The series starts April 16 and continues April 23 and April 30. Information: facebook.com/YWCALancaster.

CLOTHESLINE PROJECT: YWCA Lancaster will offer its Clothesline Project, in recognition of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, virtually. The tradition is for women to pick a color that coordinates the specific abuse they want to address, decorate a shirt and then hang it on a clothesline as a visual testimony to the problem of violence against women. Images need to be submitted by April 24 to shall@ywcalancaster.org. Artwork will be curated into a virtual collage, which will be displayed on the YWCA Lancaster website, Instagram and Facebook. Information: clotheslineproject.info.

DENIM DAY: YWCA Lancaster will host host Denim Day virtually Wednesday, April 29. Participants wear jeans with a purpose to support survivors and educate about sexual assault on Denim Day. They are asked to share photos of their jeans on social media using hashtag #DenimDay. Information: denimdayinfo.org/.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are temporarily suspended in Lancaster because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Lancaster Central Service Office of Alcoholics Anonymous is temporarily closed. Volunteers are still manning the Lancaster AA Central Service Hotline at 717-394-3238. For questions, call the hotline or visit lancasteraa.org.

