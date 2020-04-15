PARKINSON'S SUPPORT GROUP: The Lancaster County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet virtually at 2 p.m. Monday, April 20. The speaker will be Dr. Khashayar Dashtipour, a specialist from San Bernadino, California, discussing “Taking ON Parkinson’s Disease.” There will be a chat box to ask questions following the presentation. Anyone interesting in participating should connect online between 1:45 and 2 p.m at globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1300403&tp_key=8411cf25f0. For technical difficulties, call 610-500-3273. For more information, call 717-509-5494.

