EASTER DINNER: The Catholic Worker House of Lancaster will host its annual Easter dinner from 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, April 17, at St. Mary’s Church, 119 S. Prince St. Takeout bags will be provided and handed out at the church’s cafeteria (entrance on Beaver Street). Open to the public.

