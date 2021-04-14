HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Salisbury Township will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Salisbury Gap Park, Pavilion No. 2, 777 White Horse Road, Gap. Refreshments will be served.

PRESENTATION: A special presentation about owls will be given by Lancaster County naturalist Lisa Sanchez at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, on the deck of the Eicher Arts Center, 409 Cocalico St., Ephrata. It is open to the public and social distancing and masks are required. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted.

SOCIAL AND BALLROOM DANCE: The Harrisburg Chapter of USA Dance will host a social and ballroom dance from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at PADanceSport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown. It is open to the public; masks are required. Cost is $10. Information: Sue Boyer, 717-583-0751.

MOTHER/SON BOWLING: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services is hosting the 2021 Mother/Son Super Hero Bowling event from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Clearview Bowling Lanes, 1990 W. Main St., Mount Joy. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $35 per couple ($15 for additional sons). Information or to register: getintoGEARS.org; 717-367-0355.

