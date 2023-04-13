DANCE: The Lancaster Contra will host a special dance from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., with an intro workshop at 6:15 p.m. Open to the public. Event features nationally known band Faux Paws with calling by Caroline Barnes. The cost will be $22 general admission, $18 for affiliated members and $10 for students 13 or younger. Special passes not honored, cash only at the door. Masks are optional.

BREAKFAST: The Millersville Area Meals on Wheels all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held from 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at “The A-frame,” 121 N. George St., Millersville. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, hash browns, eggs, fruit, juice and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 ages 6-12; and free to children ages 5 and under. Raffle and meal tickets will be available at the door. Proceeds from this all-you-can-eat breakfast will benefit MAMOW and its clients. For more details, call Joanne DeRenzis at 717-872-2415 or email her at office@mamow.org. For complete information about MAMOW, visit mamow.org/.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.