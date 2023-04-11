PUBLIC MEETING & BOOK RELEASE: Swiss Pioneer Preservation Association will host a public meeting and book release at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Reception Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Admission is free. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Swiss Pioneer Preservation Association. Presenters are John L. Ruth, who will speak on the history of the project that resulted in the three volumes of Documents of Brotherly Love, and Harold R. Kurtz, who will describe the persecution of the Swiss Brethren For more information, contact Raymond Zimmerman at 717-354-7139.

FREE EVENT: Hands-On House, 721 Landis Valley Road, will offer a free event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Open to the public. Event is to celebrate the birth of Mason Georgelis who died soon after birth. The family funded the outdoor area at Hands-on House to honor him. For more information, visit handsonhouse.org.

