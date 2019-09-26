College news
Graduations
Theresa Bednarz, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice in May 2019 from Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, New Jersey.
Bradley Nafziger, of Morgantown, received a Master of Science in biomedical sciences in May 2019 from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton.
Nathanael DaCosta, of Lancaster, graduated May 10, 2019, from UMass Dartmouth, Dartmouth, Massachusetts.
Justin M. Roberts, of Oxford, graduated May 4, 2019, from Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville, Tennessee, with a Master of Science degree.
Area students were among those who graduated May 21, 2019, from Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, Teaneck, New Jersey.
They are Erin Clarkin, of Columbia; and Samantha Polidoro, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those who graduated recently from Lehigh University, Bethlehem.
Justin Gaukler, of Willow Street, received a Master of Science in management.
Anthony Hoover, of Lancaster, received a Doctor of Philosophy with a major in physics (AS).
Dean’s list
Kylie Hershey, of Manheim, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Plymouth State University, Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Katherine Hollinger, of Lancaster, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University at Albany, Albany, New York.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Edinboro University.
They are Heather E. Burnett, of Oxford; Alize R. Cherry, of Lancaster; Sydney R. Dundon, of Leola; Brandon Torres Nieto, of Lincoln University; and Connor B. Wentworth, of Lititz.
Area students were among those named to the honor lists for the spring 2019 semester at Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina.
Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Dominic J. Digiacomo, of Morgantown; and Aarika Rose Ferko, of Robesonia.
Andrea E. Longacre, of Oxford, was named to the dean’s list.
Area students were among those named to the honor lists for the spring 2019 semester at St. Francis University, Loretto.
Aubrey Suydam, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA.
Named to the dean’s list are Allison Appleton, of Millersville; Kayla Clayton, of Ephrata; Elise La, of Landisville; Ian Lauver, of Manheim; Emily Lunger, of Nottingham; Nicholas McKnight, of Lancaster; Kaitlyn Piro, of Millersville; Griffin Sangrey, of Millersville; and Zachary Schaller, of Ephrata.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns.
Christiana — Brianna Walter.
Denver — Brooke Fritz.
Honey Brook — Devon Billbrough.
Lancaster — Rece Bender, Karisa Turner.
Landisville — Sarah Klag.
Leola — Erin Grucelski, Jada Martin.
Lititz — Carter Forney, Madeline Lutz.
Manheim — Hannah Barbush, Sara Ober.
Mohnton — Darren Schlegel.
Oxford — Caitlyn Darczuk, Sarah Dehaven.
Quarryville — Delaney Reigel.
Robesonia — Kayla Altland, Briana Sassaman.
Willow Street — Ryan Smith.Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York.
Kayla Logar, of Denver, earned the dean’s award with distinction with a 3.6 GPA or higher.
Earning the dean’s award with at least a 3.3 GPA are Eric Matt, of Lititz; and Ross Pollack, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Hamilton College, Clinton, New York.
They are Lily Delle-Levine, of Millersville; and Emmett Orgass, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. They are listed with their hometowns.
Elizabethtown — Katherine Anderton.
Ephrata — Laura Abreu.
Lancaster — Alexandra Paniagua, Nicolette Simon.
Lititz — Katelyn Jones.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Moravian College, Bethlehem.
They are Kasey Draude, of Lancaster; Jenevieve Eberly, of Quarryville; and Peter Gingrich, of Elizabethtown.
