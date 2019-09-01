College news
Graduations
Sarah Hartman graduated summa cum laude from Fordham University - Rose Hill on May 18, 2019. She received a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology, concentrating in osteology, archaeology and Middle Eastern studies.
While at Fordham, Hartman served as research assistant in the anthropology department, traveling to the Smithsonian Museum to study the dental collection of the Bronze Age population Bab edh-Dhra. In the spring, she presented her departmental honors thesis on her research results.
Hartman’s academic achievements include being a four-year recipient of the Loyola Scholarship for high academic performance and the Leahey Renaissance Student Award, a scholarship to be used for foreign study. Hartman attended bioarcheology field schools in Transylvania and the Basque region of Navarre, Spain, studying osteology.
She was a four-year member of Fordham’s Arabic Society, serving as president of the Arabic Club, and worked with law enforcement translating Arabic passages found on dark web internet sites in connection with the production of a counterterrorism software program. She received the school’s Arabic Achievement Award at graduation.
Hartman was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi and Alpha Sigma Nu.
She will enter the graduate program at University of Tennessee to pursue her masters degree in forensic anthropology, with an interest in detection and recovery techniques for mass disasters and mass graves.
A 2015 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she is the daughter of Chuck and Jill Hartman, of Landisville.
Cody Kimmel graduated July 26, 2019, with a Master of Science in kinesiology-exercise science concentration from Troy University, Troy, Alabama, where he served as a graduate assistant.
A 2013 graduate of Warwick High School and 2017 graduate in sports management from Kutztown University, he is the son of Craig and Cindi Kimmel, of Lititz.
Bailey Griggs, of Lancaster, received a degree in criminal justice from Cedar Crest College, Allentown, on May 11, 2019.
Area students were among those who graduated from Northampton Community College, Bethlehem, on May 23, 2019. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Allissa Abbott, of Manheim, associate in applied science in funeral services education; Annalin Bolar, of Ephrata, associate in applied science in funeral services education; Katie Everhart, of Lititz, associate in applied science in early childhood education: infant to grade 4; Michaeline Rogers, of East Earl, associate in applied science in funeral services education; Tyler Stanton, of Morgantown, associate in applied science in funeral services education; Noah Weber, of Mohnton, associate in applied science in construction management.
