College news
Graduations
Austin Norton graduated in May 2019 from St.Joseph’s University Haub School of Business, Philadelphia, with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management, dual majors in finance and risk management.
Austin was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
A 2015 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he is the son of Jeffrey and Kate Norton, of Lititz.
Andrew Weston Clark, of Lancaster, graduated Aug. 9, 2019, from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Arts in history.
Dean’s list
Ryan Norton was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where he is a sophomore and Benjamin Franklin Scholar.
A Manheim Township High School graduate, he is the son of Kate and Jeffrey Norton, of Lititz.
Monica Newswanger was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Moore College of Art & Design, Philadelphia, where she majored in fine arts.
She is the daughter of Louise and Jeffery Newswanger, of New Holland.
Marita Musser, of Mohnton, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2019 semester at Limestone College, Gaffney, South Carolina.
Honors
Jonathan Patches, of Manheim, was selected by U.S. Department of State for a 10-month fellowship project training teachers and teaching English in Uzbekistan at Andijan State University.
Patches is one of only 200 U.S. citizens selected for the 2019-2020 English Language Fellow Program.
After 14 years based in Kunming, China, where he taught English to university and high school students, Patches is looking forward to providing English instruction to university students and faculty in Uzbekistan.
