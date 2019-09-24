College news
Graduations
Sumrestar Beauchamp, of Lancaster, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Japanese from the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio, on May 4, 2019.
Area students were among those who graduated May 20, 2019, from Dickinson College, Carlisle.
They are Karin Arizona Carthins, of Lancaster, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Thomas Daniel Connell, of Lancaster, Bachelor of Arts in Middle East studies, magna cum laude; Duncan McKinney Hopkins, of Lancaster, Bachelor of Arts in political science.
Area students were among those who graduated May 25, 2019, from Bowdoin College, Brunswick, Maine.
Martha Zimmerman Boben, of Lancaster, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in earth and oceanographic science and a minor in mathematics.
Paige Joann Brown, of Millersville, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry and a minor in mathematics.
Area students were among those who graduated May 18, 2019, from Hesston College, Hesston, Kansas.
Jenna Denlinger, of Lancaster, received an associate of arts degree; Cassidy King, of Cochranville, received an associate of general studies degree.
Dean’s list
Vanessa Strohm, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of New Haven, West Haven, Connecticut.
Area students were among those named to honor lists for the spring 2019 semester at Hesston College, Hesston, Kansas.
Jenna Denlinger, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list with at least a 3.9 GPA; Laura Yeboah-Appiah, of Lancaster, was named to the honor roll with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Northampton Community College, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns.
East Petersburg — Katherine McLain.
Ephrata — Brianna Bair.
Lititz — Katie Everhart, Madalyn Fisher, Robin Moyer.
Mohnton — Noah Weber.
New Holland — Carey Weber.
Nottingham — Sarah Irwin.
Reinholds — Carla Landis.
Stevens — Kristy Sensenig.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Bucknell University, Lewisburg. They are listed with their hometowns.
Brownstown — Nicole Reddig.
Denver — Garrett Strunk.
Lancaster — Shannon Love, Andrew Pogue, Zach Schaefer, Aaron Swope.
Lititz — Sarah Knox, Fisayo Oluleye.
Marietta — Ryan Martinez.
Mountville — Elyse Nissley.
New Holland — Brittany Willwerth.
Robesonia — Makayla Lagerman.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.