College news
Graduations
Zoe Mikayla Shelly, of East Lampeter Township, graduated magna cum laude with distinguished honors from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science in pre-physician assistant and a minor in Spanish.
A Conestoga Valley graduate, she will be continuing her education in Lock Haven’s physician assistant graduate program at Dixon University Campus, Harrisburg.
Jamie Burg, of Marietta, graduated May 11, 2019, from Eastern New Mexico University, Portales, New Mexico.
Brooke Witmer, of Manheim, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in pharmaceutical and healthcare studies from University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, on May 17, 2019.
Witmer continues in the Doctor of Pharmacy program. She was a member of the women’s volleyball team, Alpha Lambda Delta, National Honor Society for First-Year Students, and Rho Chi National Honor Society of Pharmacy.
Dean’s list
Suzanne Marie Hartman was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters at Gabelli School of Business, Fordham University, where she is a senior majoring in business accounting.
A 2016 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she is the daughter of Chuck and Jill Hartman, of Landisville.
Annarose Phillips, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Lasell College, Newton, Massachusetts.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.
They are Sumrestar Beauchamp, of Lancaster; and Mackenzie Hanna, of Reinholds.
Honors
Danielle Lanz, of New Holland, has been selected by the Lancaster Kennel Club as one of two 2019 scholarship awardees.
Lanz attends Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.
Area high school students were among those who were awarded Leaders & Achievers Scholarships from Comcast NBCUniversal in June 2019.
Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses.
Award recipients are Sarah Castronova, of Conestoga Valley High School; Marianne Fitzkee, of Manheim Central High School; Yanoel Lopez, of La Academia Partnership Charter school; Yuann Rivera-Rosado, of La Academia Partnership Charter school; and Joseph Wentling, of Hempfield High School.
