College news
Graduations
David Bjanes graduated with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and neural computation from the University of Washington in June. His thesis is titled “Development of a Robust Encoding Scheme for Delivering Artificial Sensory Information through an IMCS Electrical Interface.”
A 2008 homeschool graduate, Bjanes has accepted a research position at California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California.
Elisabet Bjanes defended her Ph.D. in cellular and molecular biology on April 15, 2019, and graduated in May 2019 from the University of Pennsylvania.
Bjanes studied how the immune system responds to bacterial infections such as Salmonella in the lab of Dr. Igor Brodsky. Her thesis work investigated how a mitochondrial protein named CARD19 tells immune cells to die during infection. Her thesis is titled “The mitochondrial protein CARD19 regulates membrane integrity and terminal lysis downstream of caspase activation and gasdermin cleavage.”
A 2010 homeschool graduate, Bjanes has accepted a research position with the University of California, San Diego.
Emily Bjanes graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Pittsburgh on April 27, 2019. Emily was the recipient of the 2019 Jessie Wright Award, presented to the DPT student who has displayed superior achievement and potential for becoming an outstanding clinician.
A 2012 graduate of Warwick High School, Bjanes has accepted a position as a physical therapist in Maryland.
Area students were among those who graduated recently from Mount Aloysius College, Cresson.
Jordan Ashley Morrison, of Oxford, received a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Amanda Catherine Schneider, of New Providence, received a Bachelor of Science in General Science.
Dean’s list
Kylie Brady, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Whitewater, Wisconsin.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns.
Lancaster — Nikita Glass, Emily Landis, Jade Rombach.
Leola — Angela Edgell.
Millersville — Victoria Roma, Carolyn Weber, Ryan Yaletchko.
Quarryville — Christina Newcamp.
