College news
Graduations
Morgan Garman, of Manheim, received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies in summer 2019 from King’s College, Wilkes-Barre.
Area students were among those who graduated May 22, 2019, from University of the Sciences, Philadelphia. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Ephrata — Brittany Bair, Doctor of Pharmacy; Lauren Overly, Master of Occupational Therapy; Marc Storb, Doctor of Pharmacy.
Honey Brook — Sara McHugh-Grant, Master of Science in health psychology.
Lancaster — Matthew Stathis, Doctor of Pharmacy.
Manheim — Miranda Ginder, Bachelor of Science in microbiology.
Morgantown — Patrick Reagan, Bachelor of Science in chemistry.
Paradise — Kishan Patel, Bachelor of Science in pharmacology and toxicology.
Dean’s list
Karl Moritz, of Columbia, was named to the honor roll for the spring 2019 semester at McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Lock Haven University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Drumore — Amanda Herr.
Elizabethtown — Christian Wieand.
Ephrata — Louis Fries, Ethan Sipe.
Lancaster — Ayanda McGill-Jefferson, Sophia Ramsey, Zoe Shelly, Trinity Sumrall, Lauren Tubay, Cimone Weeks.
Leola — Benjamin Hasson.
Lititz — Kelsey Benjamin, Gabbriele Edinger, Brendan Hagen, Joseph White.
Manheim — Billie Bollinger.
Middletown — Taylor Plouse.
Millersville — Emily Robb.
Mohnton — Gaokiab Lo.
Mountville — Marah Foltz.
New Holland — Damian Young.
Pequea — Eric Shuffelbottom Jr..
Reinholds — Jenna Lawville.
Robesonia — Alyssa Turkowski.
Strasburg — Kayleigh Hadesty.
Willow Street — Kristin Allen, Megan Breneman.
Wrightsville — Nicholas Page.
