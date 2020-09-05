College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated May 20, 2020, from University of the Sciences, Philadelphia. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Brownstown — Alec Barton, Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences. Ephrata — Jasmeen Kaur, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in pharmaceutical and healthcare studies and a minor in Spanish. Gap — Amy Urbine, Master of Science in biomedical writing. Lancaster — Kevin Chao, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences; Karissa Chow, summa cum laude, Doctor of Pharmacy. Leola — Ashley Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in pharmaceutical and healthcare studies. Lititz — Danielle Daly, Doctorate in health policy; Adam Daniel, Doctor of Pharmacy. Mount Joy — Darian Morelock, magna cum laude, Master of Occupational Therapy.

Dean’s list

Zachary Severs, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list for the winter 2019-2020 term at Central Penn College, where he is majoring in physical therapist assistant.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at University of the Sciences, Philadelphia. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Alec Barton. Ephrata — Jasmeen Kaur. Holtwood — Mark Smith. Lancaster — Kevin Chao, Karissa Chow, Andreea Glavce, Chandler Johnson, Stuti Joshi, Sabrina Mallozzi, Haide Sorial. Landisville — Christina Bui. Leola — Ashley Nguyen, Storm Zink. Manheim — Brooke Witmer. Morgantown — Rebecca Koons. Mount Joy — Dylan Zuch. Narvon — Hope Metkowski. New Holland — Julie Nguyen.

Area student-athletes students were named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester at Alvernia University, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns and teams. Denver — Leah Kemper, women’s tennis. Ephrata — Charles Zimmerman, wrestling; Brittany Defibaugh, women’s lacrosse. Lancaster — Hannah Chadwick, women’s lacrosse. Lititz — Patrick Tocci, wrestling. Mohnton — John Catchmark, baseball; William Fagley, men’s golf. Mount Joy — Avery Walker, men’s basketball. Mountville — Nasheyla Greggs, women’s basketball. Reinholds — Cassandra Bean, women’s tennis. Robesonia — Christian Burrus, baseball.

Area student-athletes have been recognized by the Division II Athletic Directors Association with Academic Achievement Awards for the 2019-20 academic year at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are Erin Gingrich, of Lancaster, women’s lacrosse; Erica Wolfgang, of Morgantown, women’s lacrosse; and Kimberly Bucher, of Elizabethtown, women's soccer.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.