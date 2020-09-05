College news

Rachel Kiskaddon, of Philadelphia, received a Master of Arts in Museum Education from The University of the Arts on May 16, 2020. Kiskaddon started her higher education at HACC, Lancaster, in 2011 majoring in English. She transferred to Stony Brook University, New York, to pursue a degree in art history and anthropology. She completed her undergraduate thesis, “The Complete Collection of Cylinder Seals from Mashkan-Sapir,” in 2016 and presented her findings at the Undergraduate Research & Creative Activities conference. Kiskaddon graduated from Stony Brook with a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and art history and criticism with honors in May 2016. She enrolled at the University of the Arts in 2018 to pursue a masters in museum education. Upon acceptance, she received the Trustee’s Scholarship to attend the program. She completed her masters thesis, “Building Bridges Between Art Museums and Their Communities,” which discussed the importance of educators in art museums using critical race theory to rewrite the white, male, Eurocentric narrative exemplified in the art historical canon. She is currently working as the education and membership assistant at the American Swedish Historical Museum. A 2009 graduate of Warwick High School, she is the daughter of Rob and Pam Kiskaddon, of Lititz.

