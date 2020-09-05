College news

Graduations

Adam Clemens, of Lititz, recently earned a Ph.D. in developmental biology, epigenetics of the brain, from Washington University in St Louis. Clemens is a 2009 Warwick High School graduate and received a Bachelor of Science in biotechnology from Penn State University in 2013.

Dean's List

Nicholas M. Boomsma was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Maryland – College Park, where he is studying computer and electrical engineering at the A. James Clark School of Engineering. He is a 2019 graduate of Manheim Township High School.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Emily D. Brewer, Courtney M. Burkhardt, Bryanna Marae Troop. Christiana — Dorothy Vaughn McCullough, Thomas Richard Zanecosky. Coatesville — Kimberly Nicole Kelly, Aubrie L. Muha. Cochranville — Emily Rose Brown, Emily Christine Easterday. Columbia — Britt C. Duscha, Tyler A. Germer. Denver — Victoria A. Janke. Elizabethtown — Hannah Keener, Collin M. McCanna, Samantha Marie Shutt, Erin Elizabeth Thomas. Elverson — Cassandra Leigh Haraschak. Ephrata — Luke Andrew Emmerling, Alexa M. Hershberger. Gap — Jennah Marie Krout. Holtwood — Ashley Marie Jenks, Nicole M. Reinhardt. Honey Brook — Julie Capato. Lancaster — Ny’zjriona Allen, Sujata Bastola, Cassidy V. Berger, Connor Thomas Brinton, Shaun M. Fedor, Marissa N. Martin, Marissa A. McMechen, Alexandra J. Mellinger, Jordyn Rae Oliver, Jaziah Armani Richardson, Hilton Bringier Ridley, Gunnar Chasse Royer, Bryce J. Shetter, Malena Alyssandra Smith, Cali J. Spahn, Grant Patrick Stoltzfus, Taylor Wesley Styer, Alexis Han Tang, Ryan S. Troy, Allysa Ellen Turner. Landisville — Hope Samantha Kiehl. Lincoln University — Emma Rose Cardinale, Grace E. Wadsworth. Lititz — Laura B. Foose, Kayla N. Garcia, Gabriel Matthew Griffith, Alexis R. Hollinger, Riley Morgan, Drake Nicolas Puffenbarger, Mia T. Schulz, Alexis Tiffany Strohm. Manheim — Julia R. Thompson. Marietta — Jelisa Marie Bent, Christopher D. Cole, Hannah Grace Lloyd. Middletown — Mallory A. Donbaugh, Breanna E. Ebersole, Madison S. Garber, Alyssa Belle Lynch, Sierra Susan Smith. Mohnton — Dorothy Marie Braid, Rachel Christina Johnson, Janae Lauren Sauder. Morgantown — Kayla A. Gillen. Mount Joy — Ross Tyler Bolesta, Janell Sarah Brinser, Jordan Alexis Fisher, Cole Ryan Flory, Maeghan Marie Sentz. Narvon — Christine Nicole Mitchell. New Holland — Ashley N. Hoover, Lindsey Kathryn Hoover, Steven Michael Reimold, Seth D. Thomas. Oxford — Alyssa Ann Beauregard. Parkesburg — Miranda L. Carr. Quarryville — Chaedene Janae Campbell. Strasburg — Ivy M. McComsey. Willow Street — Tyler Bryce Robinson. Wrightsville — Remington Lee Reichard.

Honors

Jacquelyn McBride, a 2020 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, is the recipient of a $2,500 college scholarship from the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Program. She will use it to attend Lebanon Valley College. The STAR Scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes educational opportunities for women of all ages.

